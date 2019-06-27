BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles rebuild.

It arrived at first as theory: tear down Baltimore’s Major League baseball team and start over with a plan to be a playoff contender in maybe three or four years or longer.

Theory has become reality and the O’s are halfway through the first season of the rebuild under general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde (as well as an army of newly hired scouts, performances trackers and statistical analysts).

Fans of the team were given fair warning of what the process would entail and the pain has been as promised- and more.