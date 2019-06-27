  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were shot in Baltimore early Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to the 4300 block of Nicholas Avenue around 12:58 a.m. When they arrived they found the three victims.

Investigators said the first victim was a 19-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. The second was a 22-year-old man who had been shot in his back, and the third victim was a 20-year-old man.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this shooting are asked to contact police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments (2)
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    June 27, 2019 at 8:18 am

    SCORE: Microzone=0 Shootings/murders=5 Send in the mop up/crime scene tape crew! NEXT…

    Reply
  2. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    June 27, 2019 at 8:23 am

    I’m keeping score for ya Commissioner Harrison… Looks like you got some catching up to do ALREADY!!

    Reply

