BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were shot in Baltimore early Thursday morning.
Police said they were called to the 4300 block of Nicholas Avenue around 12:58 a.m. When they arrived they found the three victims.
Investigators said the first victim was a 19-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. The second was a 22-year-old man who had been shot in his back, and the third victim was a 20-year-old man.
All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about this shooting are asked to contact police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
