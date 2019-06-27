BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This string of 90 degree plus days continues across the region.
For most areas, however, our humidity has been low enough that has kept us from seeing any extreme heat advisories or heat indexes.
Tomorrow and Saturday, our dew points may come up a bit, to push our real feel to 100 degrees for the first time this year.
At the same time we may start to see a few more shower or thunderstorms developing out to our west which may drift east into parts of central Maryland by later tomorrow, and a better chance on the weekend. A cool front will pass by on Sunday, which will usher in lower humidity and slightly lower temperatures on Monday.
Beach weather looks great, with lots of sun and warm temperatures all weekend. Us that sunscreen and drink lots of water or stay in the shade or air conditioning, as some locations will also see poor air quality as well.
Have a great summer weekend but don’t overdo it!
-Bob Turk