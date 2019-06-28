SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was charged in the fight that broke out at Tiki Lee’s earlier this month.
Davvaughn William Howard of Baltimore was charged with three counts of first-degree assault and four counts of second-degree assault following a brawl at the Sparrows Point bar on June 16.
Officers were called to the Baltimore County bar around 12:44 a.m. for a disturbance and found several people lying on the ground injured. Due to the large scale of the incident, back up was called to the scene.
Police learned a fight broke out inside Tiki Lee and security removed those involved. But as the group left, they continued to assault random people along Shore Road. Police identified some of the victims.
The investigation continues.
Howard is being held without bond in Baltimore County.
If you have any video or information about this case, please call the Dundalk Precinct, Investigative Services Team at 410-887-7309.