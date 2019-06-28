BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Spending time in Bolton Hill? Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger spot to a hardware store.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Bolton Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. On The Hill Cafe
Topping the list is sandwich and burger spot On the Hill Cafe, which also offers coffee and tea. Located at 1431 John St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 201 reviews on Yelp.
Burger options include toppings of applewood bacon, balsamic onions and cheddar, guacamole and pico de gallo. Sandwiches, burritos, quesadillas and arepas are also on offer.
2. Belle Hardware
Next up is Belle Hardware, situated at 240 McMechen St. With five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
In addition to painting supplies, the store sells electrical items, hand tools, lawn and garden supplies and more.
3. Park Cafe & Coffee Bar
Bakery, cafe and breakfast and brunch spot Park Cafe & Coffee Bar is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 132 McMechen St., four stars out of 44 reviews.
House specialties are cheesy grits with chicken sausage, avocado mash with herbed tofu toast, banana ricotta tahini toast and steel-cut oatmeal. Sandwiches, soups, salads, baked goods and a variety of coffees are also featured.
