FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The victim who died in a double shooting in Frederick Thursday night has been identified as 30-year-old Gregory Allen Bair Knight.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Columbine Drive around 9:39 p.m. for a report of a possible firearms discharge.
When officers arrived, they found Knight dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police found a 27-year-old woman in the passenger seat of a vehicle also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
She was taken to a local trauma center where she is listed in stable but serious condition.
Her name has not been released.
Police reportedly recovered several pieces of evidence from the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 301-600-TIPS (8477) or submit tips by text at 240-674-TIPS.