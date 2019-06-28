HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County will host its first LGBTQ+ Pride Festival on Saturday.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will partner with PFLAG Howard County to host the county’s first Pride Festival.
The festival will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and will feature food, music, games, entertainment, community resources, allies and friends.
The festival will take place during Pride Month, designated to support and celebrate members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Ball released a statement about the Pride Festival, saying:
“As we honor this month of pride, Howard County stands in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community. This year we will finally celebrate with a PRIDE Festival right here in Howard County. We will remember those who fought for justice. We will resist those who would turn back the clock on equal rights, and we will rejoice because of the LGBTQ+ love we have in our community.”
The festival will be at Centennial Park and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.