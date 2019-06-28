WATCH LIVECapital Gazette Shooting -- One Year Later
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s health commissioner has declared a Code Red Extreme Heat Day for Saturday, the first such declaration of 2019 in the city.

Officials said the declaration, which will result in a number of cooling centers opening across the city, is being made out of an abundance of caution.

Cooling Centers Opening Due To Excessive Heat

The heat index, or how warm it actually feels outside, is expected to top 100 degrees Saturday. That, combined with poor air quality and high humidity, could increase the risk of heat-related health issues, the health department said.

Other area counties have also opened cooling centers.

 

