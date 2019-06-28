REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Reisterstown man was sentence Friday to ten years in prison and five years of supervised release in connection with a 2018 armed carjacking.
In a plea agreement, Mouhamed Camara, 29, admitted to taking a woman’s 2010 Toyota Corolla at gunpoint on January 9, 2018, while she was scraping ice off the windows.
Police officers later found the car in the parking lot of an apartment complex and attached a GPS tracker to follow its movements.
A short time later, the car was spotted on Interstate 795. Police stopped the car, which Camara was driving, on Interstate 695.
After getting a search warrant, police found a picture of a handgun matching the description of the one used in the carjacking on Camara’s phone.
They later found the loaded handgun and a backpack at his home.
Camara was sentenced for carjacking and using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.