BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles welcomed Sara Hinesley, a Frederick native, to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Friday’s game against the Indians.
Hinesley was born without hands, but her resiliency has allowed her to overcome obstacles and inspire others across the State of Maryland and beyond.
‘I Just Try My Hardest’ | 10-Year-Old Maryland Girl Born Without Hands Wins Handwriting Contest
She recently won the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest for her cursive handwriting.
Her first pitch was caught by Orioles pitcher and fellow Frederick native Branden Kline.