  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Local TV, Sara Hinesley, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles welcomed Sara Hinesley, a Frederick native, to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Friday’s game against the Indians.

Hinesley was born without hands, but her resiliency has allowed her to overcome obstacles and inspire others across the State of Maryland and beyond.

‘I Just Try My Hardest’ | 10-Year-Old Maryland Girl Born Without Hands Wins Handwriting Contest

She recently won the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest for her cursive handwriting.

Her first pitch was caught by Orioles pitcher and fellow Frederick native Branden Kline.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s