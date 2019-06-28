Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R&B singer Toni Braxton’s niece died of an overdose inside a Maryland home back in April.
According to the Maryland Chief Medical Examiner’s office, Lauren Braxton died of heroin and fentanyl intoxication.
Lauren, the daughter of Toni’s younger brother Michael, was found unresponsive inside a Maryland home on April 29 around noon, according to TMZ. She was pronounced dead by paramedics. Michael is a Maryland native.
Lauren was 24.