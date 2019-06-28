



Maryland State Police’s Homicide Unit are reviewing copies of reports and documents in the investigation into Baltimore City Police Detective Sean Suiter’s death.

State Police were asked to help with Suiter’s death investigation.

Baltimore, State Police Discussing Possible Review Of Sean Suiter Case

On November 15, 2017, Suiter was investigating a triple murder case in the Harlem Park neighborhood of the city.

Grainy video from that day showed Suiter pacing before darting into an abandoned lot. Police said that’s when Suiter got into a violent struggle with a suspect, who then took Suiter’s own service weapon and fatally shot him.

But the case has been nothing but controversial since. No suspect was ever identified despite an intense manhunt that included an FBI reward of more than $200,000.

Then news broke that Suiter was set to testify the very next day after he was killed before a federal grand jury investigating corruption within Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force. Some members of that unit have already pleaded guilty.

Evidence and leads so murky, an independent review board full of policing experts were brought in to shed light on exactly what happened to Suiter in an investigation that seemed to be going nowhere.

That panel said evidence points to a theory some have long believed: the 18-year-veteran took his own life in that alley.

However, Suiter’s family doesn’t believe the detective took his own life and told WJZ in an interview in May that they thought his killing was an inside job.

Now, state police will review the investigation reports to advise city police on how they might crack the case.

“Maryland State Police homicide investigators are conducting a review of the investigative reports and documents that were provided. Following this review, State Police investigators will again meet with the Baltimore Police Department investigators to discuss any recommended investigative actions or strategies. The Baltimore Police Department Homicide Division detectives will remain the primary investigators in this case. Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators are only providing an investigative review,” state police said in a statement.