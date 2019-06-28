WOODSTOCK, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County farmer whose calf was allegedly stolen in April by two women concerned about its welfare is now facing legal issues of his own.
Officials in Virginia have issued an arrest warrant for Anthony Scott Braglio, 57, for allegedly using “profane, threatening or indecent language” in a phone call involving the cow’s return from the Life With Pigs animal sanctuary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
The sanctuary’s owner, Ryan Phillips, said Braglio made death threats during the call, which Phillips was secretly recording.
The James City County attorney’s office is reviewing the validity of the complaint.
In May, Jennifer Lauren Sully, 44, of Hampden was arrested in connection to the three-month-old calf named Millie’s disappearance. Police also issued a warrant for 19-year-old Erika Lynn Wilkinson.
Virginia Woman Wanted For Allegedly Stealing Calf From Maryland Farm
Phillips and others have accused Braglio Farms of mistreating the calf. At the time, police investigated the claim but found no evidence of neglect.
On its Facebook page, Braglio Farms accused Phillips and Life With Pigs of manipulating images of the calf, which the sanctuary named Sophie, to validate their actions.