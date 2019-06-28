



It’s been exactly one year since the deadly shooting at The Capital Gazette newsroom.

The Capital Gazette released a special edition this morning describing how the survivors have coped with the trauma and used each other to heal and try to move forward.

On June 28, 2018, a gunman entered the newsroom and killed five employees: editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, assistant editor Rob Hiaasen, editor/reporter John McNamara, sales assistant Rebecca Smith and community correspondent Wendi Winters.

A Year After Capital Gazette Attack, Journalists Embraced By Annapolis

The remaining staff pushed through and continued to put out a paper the next day, reporting on the very tragedy that took their co-workers lives. They put out a paper every day since, in an impressive show of resolve and responsibility to not let the shooting stop them from doing their jobs.

Today's special edition of The Capital tells the stories of strength and healing one year to the day after the horrific shooting in our newsroom. https://t.co/itTYfLNeCs pic.twitter.com/JXP77oxkJB — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 28, 2019

The paper received a special Pulitzer Prize citation and $100,000 for its coverage of the attack, and the staff was named along with other journalists as Time magazine’s 2018 Person of the Year.

Jarrod Ramos, 38, is charged in the attack. Ramos has had a longstanding feud with the newspaper, including filing a defamation suit against the paper, a former reporter and a former publisher in 2012. In 2015, Maryland’s second-highest court upheld a ruling in favor of the Capital Gazette.

Ramos also made numerous threats against the newspaper via social media for several years.

Gunman ID’d As Jarrod Ramos; 5 Dead In Capital Gazette Shooting In Annapolis

Governor Hogan proclaimed June 28 “Freedom of the Press Day” as a way to “memorialize the lives lost on June 28, 2018, at the Capital Gazette offices and to honor and protect all journalists serving a vital role in the world’s democratic process to inform residents of the happenings of their governments.”

I proclaim June 28 “Freedom of the Press Day” in honor of Capital Gazette journalists Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters, who lost their lives on that day last year. pic.twitter.com/9ygEgFfIkU — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 27, 2019

Several events are scheduled in Annapolis as a way to remember those killed.