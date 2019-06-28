  • WJZ 13On Air

OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — All northbound lanes on the outer loop of the Capital Beltway (I-495) are closed at Maryland Route 5 (Branch Avenue) after a three-vehicle collision.

Maryland State Police said the accident involved serious injuries.

Traffic is only getting by on the left shoulder. There is currently no timeline on the roadway reopening.

The Maryland State Police CRASH team is on scene to assist with the investigation. Heavy rains moving through the area are also hampering the collision reconstruction.

Initial investigation indicates that the collision involved three vehicles and three people were transported to the hospital including a toddler with serious injuries.

Personnel from the Maryland State Police, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS, and Maryland State Highway are on scene for the investigation and cleanup.

Motorists traveling in the area should expect significant delays and are encouraged to avoid the area by using alternate routes. Additional information and updates will be provided as they are available.

