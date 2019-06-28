BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The best in lacrosse are taking the field in Baltimore.
This weekend marks the 14th annual Under Armour All-American Games which features the best graduating high school seniors — boys and girls — who play in an All-Star Showcase at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field.
Canada and 17 states in the U.S. are represented in this premier collection of rising lacrosse talent.
“It’s incredible, it’s the best of the best,” “The recognition is incredible. It’s the best competition, the best guys, it’s awesome,” Tim Marcille said.
Emma Schettig — from McDonogh — is one of six girls in the Showcase headed to play for the University of Maryland.
“I’ve grown up going to these games,” Schettig said. “Watching all the idols, watching all the people before me play. It’s just surreal that we’re already here, but it’s a lot of fun.”
The girls game is at 5:30 p.m. and the boys game is at 8 p.m. all at Hopkins.