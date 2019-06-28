WATCH LIVECapital Gazette Shooting -- One Year Later
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Demico Henderon, Local TV, Mirakle Smith, Rockville, Talkers, United Gun Shop burglary


ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two more people have been arrested in connection with a June 13 burglary at a Rockville gun shop.

Mirakle Smith, 20, of Elkridge, was arrested June 14 and is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Demico Henderon, Jr., 18, of Glen Burnie, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with second-degree burglary with the intent to steal a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

RELATED COVERAGE: 

At the time of the burglary, Henderon was 17. Montgomery County Police said he is being charged as an adult.

Since he was a minor at the time, his mugshot is not being released, police said.

Three others had previously been arrested in connection with the United Gun Shop burglary; another suspect was declared dead at the scene after being shot by a police officer who was pursuing their fleeing vehicle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s