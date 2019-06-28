Comments
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two more people have been arrested in connection with a June 13 burglary at a Rockville gun shop.
Mirakle Smith, 20, of Elkridge, was arrested June 14 and is charged with being an accessory after the fact.
Demico Henderon, Jr., 18, of Glen Burnie, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with second-degree burglary with the intent to steal a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.
At the time of the burglary, Henderon was 17. Montgomery County Police said he is being charged as an adult.
Since he was a minor at the time, his mugshot is not being released, police said.
Three others had previously been arrested in connection with the United Gun Shop burglary; another suspect was declared dead at the scene after being shot by a police officer who was pursuing their fleeing vehicle.