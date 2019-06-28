BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F.! It is the last Friday of June, and by this time next week we will be “recovering” from July the 4th. No wait, this time next week we will be at the beginning of a very long holiday weekend. Gov. Hogan gave the state folk off on Friday. And I think a lot of folks will string Thursday, and Friday, into the weekend for a four day run. No issues with that!
It looks like, after a break from real hot and humid days on Sunday and Monday, we get right back to the mid 90’s for Independence Day. And barring a change in the outlook we should be, for the most part, rain free. Maybe a pop up t-storm, but that is about it,..for right now. No issues with that!
Hello weekend, you see this crowd? We are all here to help you help us renew our license to chill!
T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth.
MB!