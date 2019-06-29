Filed Under:Annapolis Pride Parade, Baltimore News, Howard County Pride Parade, Local TV, Pride Month, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Organizers in Annapolis said that they were thrilled over the turnout for the first Pride Parade and Festival.

Hundreds of people crowded the streets in Maryland’s State Capitol to celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community.

The parade began at noon and featured more than 50 colorful floats.

The Pride Festival kicked off shortly after and included live music, food and vendors.

Howard County also hosted its first Pride Parade and Festival this weekend.

