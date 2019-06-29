Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Anne Arundel County missing kayaker, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers


ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Anne Arundel County are searching for a missing kayaker.

According to reports, the kayaker went missing while on the Severn River at the mouth of Spa Creek.

Anne Arundel County Fire and their Search and Rescue Team, as well as Annapolis Fire, are on the scene.

This comes as the Baltimore County Fire Department successfully rescued six kayakers who were stuck in the water in Middle River.

Baltimore County Fire Department | 6 Kayakers Rescued From Middle River Area

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest. 

