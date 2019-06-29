Comments
Hagerstown, MD (WJZ)– A Baltimore attorney has been arrested and charged with smuggling drugs into the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown.
Steven Thurman Mitchell of Baltimore is accused of sneaking the narcotic suboxone into a client during a visit Friday afternoon.
Officials say this arrest comes during a Department of Corrections crackdown on prison corruption around the state.
