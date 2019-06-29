  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attorney, Drugs, prison, Roxbury Correctional Institution, Steven Thurman Mitchell


Hagerstown, MD (WJZ)– A Baltimore attorney has been arrested and charged with smuggling drugs into the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown.

Steven Thurman Mitchell of Baltimore is accused of sneaking the narcotic suboxone into a client during a visit Friday afternoon.

Officials say this arrest comes during a Department of Corrections crackdown on prison corruption around the state.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s