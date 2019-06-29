  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Children, christopher johnson, dartmouth ave, kevin lindsey, Missing, Towson


Towson, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police need your help in locating two missing children from the Towson area.

12-year-old Christopher Johnson and 5-year-old Kevin Lindsey went missing from their residence in the 1300 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

Police say the children left on foot together in an unknown direction and are wearing the clothing in this picture.

If you have seen the children Baltimore County Police are urging you to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s