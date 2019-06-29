Comments
Towson, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police need your help in locating two missing children from the Towson area.
12-year-old Christopher Johnson and 5-year-old Kevin Lindsey went missing from their residence in the 1300 block of Dartmouth Avenue.
Police say the children left on foot together in an unknown direction and are wearing the clothing in this picture.
If you have seen the children Baltimore County Police are urging you to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
