BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Rescue teams were on the scene of an accident in the parking lot of a Target on Reisterstown Road late Saturday night.
Baltimore County Fire Department tweeted that the incident was a car versus a pedestrian. One person was trapped under a car, according to officials.
Officials said that the victim was extricated from underneath the vehicle and is being transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Additionals medics are being requested for fainting at the scene.
There is no further information available at this time.