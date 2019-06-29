  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore News, crash, Local TV, Talkers, Target

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Rescue teams were on the scene of an accident in the parking lot of a Target on Reisterstown Road late Saturday night.

Baltimore County Fire Department tweeted that the incident was a car versus a pedestrian. One person was trapped under a car, according to officials.

Officials said that the victim was extricated from underneath the vehicle and is being transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Additionals medics are being requested for fainting at the scene.

There is no further information available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s