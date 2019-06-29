1. Union Craft Brewing
Topping the list is brewpub Union Craft Brewing. Located at 1700 W. 41st St., Suite 420, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 142 reviews on Yelp.
The taproom features an extensive list of beers, including barrel-aged, seasonal, ales, lagers and IPAs. Brewery tours are available as well. Well Crafted Kitchen inside the taproom offers pizzas, sausages, chicken wings and more.
2. Baltimore Spirits Company
Next up is distillery Baltimore Spirits Company, situated at 1700 W. 41st St., Suite 430. With 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
The distillery uses copper pot stills and open-top wooden fermentation. A tasting room offers craft cocktails made with gin, whiskey, brandy, bourbon and more. Tours are available as well.
3. Falls Road Carry Out
Traditional American and New American spot Falls Road Carry Out is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4100 Falls Road, four stars out of 18 reviews.
The carry-out shop offers shrimp salad, a soft shell crab sandwich, hot wings and pizza, as well as beverages and sides.
