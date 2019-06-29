Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Joanne Rund will be sworn in as Baltimore County’s first female fire chief on Monday.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski named Rund as the new fire chief in April.
Rund comes to Baltimore County after serving for 32-years with the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.
Rund was most recently the assistant chief at that department.
She will be Baltimore County’s first permanent female fire chief.