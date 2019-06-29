Filed Under:Baltimore News, Fourth of July Weekend, Fourth of July Weekend safety, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re celebrating the Fourth of July in Maryland, that may be a good idea and a safe strategy.

According to a study done by ASecureLife, Maryland ranked No. 9 among the safest states for Independence Day.

The data looked at data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which says the Fourth of July is one of the deadliest days of the year for drivers. The National Fire Protection Agency also said there are more fires reported on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey took the top three spots for the safest states; while Oklahoma, Oregon and Mississippi took the top three spots for the most dangerous states.

You can read the full report here.

