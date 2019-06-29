COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A groundbreaking in Columbia was held for what will be the new Howard County Veterans Monument.

It will be named after a remarkable woman who made history when she served in World War II.

The space is made up of a park and a neighborhood square, and that square will be named after a 100-year-old veteran who made history.

Her name is Vivian C. “Millie” Bailey, a Lieutenant who served in World War II.

“I appreciate everybody coming out here today,” she said at the groundbreaking of the monument.

Bailey was one of only two black women who graduated from an Administration Course at Fort Sam Houston in the 1940s.

Over the decades, she continued to serve others, including sending care packages for troops overseas.

“Everybody here can do something to help somebody else,” Bailey said. “Jackie Robinson was quoted as saying life has no importance if it has no impact on other lives.”

$375,000 has already been raised to help pay for the Veterans Monument. The ultimate goal is $1.2 million.