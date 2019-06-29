BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Cashner threw seven innings of three-hit ball, Renato Núñez had two of Baltimore’s four home runs and the Orioles clinched their first series win since April with a 13-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

Anthony Santander etched his way into Camden Yards’ history when he hit the 100th home run, and 45th by an Oriole, to land on Eutaw Street since the stadium opened on April 6, 1992.

Chance Sisco also homered for Baltimore, which has outscored Cleveland 26-0 over the first two games. The Orioles will go for their first three-game sweep of the season Sunday.

Cashner (8-3) was scratched moments before the first pitch as thunderstorms passed through the area. When the start of the game was announced for 5:10 p.m. — an hour and six minutes delay — Cashner was renamed the starter.

He finished with six strikeouts and just one walk and has won four of his last five decisions.

The Orioles earned back-to-back shutouts for the first time since June 28, 2015, also against Cleveland in a doubleheader.

Trey Mancini had three hits and drove in three runs for the Orioles, who had not won a series since April 22-24 against the White Sox. Núñez tied a career-high with four RBIs.

Baltimore took a 1-0 lead in the second on a double by Hanser Alberto off Indians rookie Zach Plesac.

Cashner retired 11 consecutive batters before allowing a bloop single to Carlos Santana.

The Orioles broke open the game with six runs in the fourth. Santander started the rally with a 410-foot solo homer. Jonathan Villar and Mancini later added back-to-back RBI doubles. Núñez ended Plesac’s afternoon with a solo shot to center.

Plesac had his shortest start over seven outings this season, allowing seven runs and seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks over 32/3 innings.

Mancini had another two-run single in the fifth that provided a 9-0 margin. Sisco added a two-run home run off A.J. Cole in the sixth. Sisco hit the 99th ball to land on Eutaw Street the previous night.

Núñez got his 17th homer of the season off Mike Freeman.

Baltimore won consecutive games for the first time since May 4-6. The Indians have been shut out seven times this year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar (right shoulder) will throw 30-35 pitches in a simulated game Sunday in Arizona. The team will then decide the next course of action. Salazar has not pitched at the major-league level since 2017 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery. RHP Jefry Rodríguez (right shoulder strain) was held back from the team’s eight-game road trip leading up to the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Indians: Shane Bieber (6-3, 3.83 ERA) earned his first career shutout May 19 against the Orioles, allowing five hits with 15 strikeouts.

Orioles: Gabriel Ynoa (0-5, 6.75 ERA) has given up 13 runs in his last two starts (7 2/3 innings).