Jessup, MD (WJZ)– For the second time in as many days Maryland correctional officers have stopped a person from smuggling the narcotic suboxone into a prison.

Correctional officers at the Dorsey Run Correction Facility have arrested 20-year-old Daniel Lamont Johnson of Glenn Dale after getting a tip from the department’s Intelligence and Investigative Division.

Officers recovered 55 strips of the narcotic suboxone which Johnson said he was bringing to his cousin who is an inmate at the facility.

Johnson has been charged with drug possession, possession with intent to distribute, possession in a place of confinement and possessing contraband in a place of confinement.

On Friday, officers at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown recovered 125 suboxone strips given to an inmate by a Baltimore attorney who was then arrested and charged.

