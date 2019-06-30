BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Coast Guard and Maryland Natural Resources Police are searching for two men who went missing while crabbing in the Stoney Creek area Saturday night.
A good Samaritan told watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region’s command center at about 5 p.m. Saturday that they found a debris field in the water 300 yards off the Brandon Shores Power Plant.
The items among the debris found included empty beer cans, a throwable flotation device, a cooler with an ID inside and a gas can that appeared to have been snapped off a boat, officials said.
An MNRP boat crew arrived on scene, along with a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay shortly after.
Both crews searched in the area for signs of people in distress.
Sector Maryland-National Capital Region watchstanders confirmed Sunday that two people associated with the I.D. in the debris field did go crabbing on Saturday.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, joined the search efforts this morning. Another RB-M crew from Station Curtis Bay is currently searching the Stoney Creek, Rock Creek and North Beach areas. An MNRP crew is presently searching as well.
Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the Sector Maryland-National Capital Region command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at 410-576-2693.