BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing boat technician in Curtis Creek at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.
The missing man, identified as Allen Van Dyke, was last seen working on a 25-foot vessel at Jaws Marine boat shop Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.
Maryland Natural Resources Police found said boat unmanned in Curtis Creek at 10:15 a.m. and alerted watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region in Baltimore.
Crews from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Station Curtis Bay searched a total of 53 square miles in 28 hours.
“We worked extremely closely with our remarkable state and local partners to do everything we could to return Mr. Van Dyke to his family,” said Capt. Joseph Loring, commander, Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region. “Despite the extensive search effort, we were unable to locate him. Our hearts go out to Mr. Van Dyke’s loved ones.”
The Coast Guard will be working with partner agencies to determine the cause of the incident.