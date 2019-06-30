Comments
Edgewater, MD (WJZ)– Fire officials in Anne Arundel County were called to 1001 Carrs Wharf Road in Edgewater around 3:45a.m. this morning for a report of a man who fell from a pier into the water and did not resurface.
Firefighters were able to recover the man’s body from the area around the pier about 90 minutes after arriving on the scene and he was declared dead by paramedics.
The identity of the man has not been released and the investigation is still ongoing.
