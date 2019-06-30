BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a homicide and a separate shooting that happened overnight on Sunday.

At around 1:46 a.m., patrol officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen and were told to go to the 1000 block of Dundalk Avenue to investigate an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk.

When they arrived they saw the man with gunshot wounds. A medic was summoned and the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim was pronounced dead by hospital medical personnel at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital shortly after he arrived.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

Shortly before, a 28-year-old man was shot in the thigh in Northeast Baltimore.

Police responded to the 2900 block of The Alameda at around 12:01 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department's Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.