COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The accreditation of the University of Maryland, College Park, is in jeopardy a year after a football player died following a preseason workout.

The accrediting Middle States Commission of Higher Education on Friday announced it has placed the school on warning after finding “insufficient evidence” that it is complying with governance, leadership and administration standards.

Brian Kirschner is the commission’s communications director. He told The Baltimore Sun the decision was prompted by the fallout of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair’s death.

McNair collapsed during practice in May 2018 and subsequently died of heatstroke. His death led to leadership changes, including the appointment of a new Board of Regents chair.

The school now has to demonstrate changes by March 1.

The risk was previously reported earlier this week, but have now revealed the decision was prompted by the fallout after McNair’s death.

University Of Maryland At Risk Of Losing Accreditation

Federal financial aid would be out of reach of students should the university lose accreditation.

