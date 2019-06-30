GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — One person is dead and a possible hit and run driver is being questioned Sunday night as Maryland State Police continue their investigation into a fatal crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Glen Burnie that happened earlier in the evening.

The victim– who police confirm was a man– was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified yet because the family has yet to be notified.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday night, troopers from Glen Burnie were dispatched to a reported crash on northbound Rt. 295, north of Rt. 100.

Troopers found a commercial passenger bus on the right shoulder of the highway.

They learned the passenger bus had previously become disabled because of a flat tire and was parked on the shoulder of the highway. Passengers on the bus had already been transferred to another bus and continued their trip.

The individual killed was changing the tire on the bus and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The striking vehicle did not stop and continued on from the scene, officials said.

A witness followed the suspected hit-and-run vehicle and gave information to the police.

The suspected hit and run driver apparently stopped later and fled on foot but was apprehended by police officers assisting from Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting an investigation.