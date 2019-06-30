ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A missing kayaker’s body was found late Saturday night in the area of Spa Creek, officials said.
Annapolis fire officials said two kayakers were reported in the water Saturday afternoon in the area of Spa Creek and the Severn River.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region were notified at about 3:20 p.m. by Anne Arundel County 911 that two kayakers had fallen into the water near Horn Point and that the harbormaster had found and rescued one of them.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department and the Annapolis City Fire Department recovered the other kayaker, a woman, who went missing from Spa Creek at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night.
Her identity has not been released yet.
The incident remains under investigation by the Maryland Natural Resources Police.