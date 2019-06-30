  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis, Kayaker death, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Spa Creek, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A missing kayaker’s body was found late Saturday night in the area of Spa Creek, officials said.

Annapolis fire officials said two kayakers were reported in the water Saturday afternoon in the area of Spa Creek and the Severn River.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region were notified at about 3:20 p.m. by Anne Arundel County 911 that two kayakers had fallen into the water near Horn Point and that the harbormaster had found and rescued one of them.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department and the Annapolis City Fire Department recovered the other kayaker, a woman, who went missing from Spa Creek at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Her identity has not been released yet.

The incident remains under investigation by the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s