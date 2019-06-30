OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — An Ocean City hotel is asking the public to help reunite a stuffed animal with its owner this weekend.
The Hilton Suites Ocean City Oceanfront Hotel posted on their Facebook a message calling out for the owner of a stuffed animal to come get it.
“Please help, I’m lost. I’m being well-loved and still having fun but I miss my family,” The post read.
The stuffed animal is a pup with a heart nose and a ribbon around its neck. The hotel posted pictures of the stuffed animal lounging on a pool chair, beachside and enjoying a puppachino from Starbucks.
The post has been shared over 8,000 times so far.
Saturday, the hotel said they still hadn’t heard from the owner of the stuffed puppy.
“Keep sharing so we may get this little pup to his owners! Thanks again!” The comment read updating the public.