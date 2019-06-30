  • WJZ 13On Air

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Laurel police are investigating a homicide after a report of shots fired in the area of 2 Woodland Court in Laurel at 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officers found the victim, identified as 57-year-old Dolphin Bernard Jackson, of Laurel, suffering from a gunshot wound.

They immediately rendered lifesaving measures and were soon assisted by EMS, who continued to give medical attention while taking the victim to a local hospital where he later died.

Laurel Police Department Criminal Investigations Detectives are in the initial stages of the investigation and are asking anyone with information to please contact them at 301-498-0092 or send an anonymous email to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

