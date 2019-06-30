  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Laws, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland Laws, Maryland News, Prescription Drug Affordability, Sexual abuse, Sexual Abuse Of A Minor, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Measures to protect students from sexual abuse and to examine ways of lowering high prescription drug costs are among new laws taking effect in Maryland this week.

The new laws take effect Monday.

Schools will be prohibited from entering into nondisclosure agreements involving sexual misconduct by school employees, under one of the new laws.

Several states have made similar laws in recent years to stop what supporters of the measure often refer to as “passing the trash.”

Maryland also will be able to create a review board on prescription drug costs. The five board members haven’t been named yet.

Another new law is designed to protect oysters by putting five sanctuaries permanently into the law.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s