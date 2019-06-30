Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A nice, sunny and more importantly- a dry Sunday!
The day had very low humidity and dewpoints in the pleasant 50s! Sunday night is clear and dry with some locations dropping to the 50s overnight.
Monday will bring more sunshine and again, a very dry air will hold court, until the winds turn back to the southwest which will once again usher in the heat and humidity of July.
After a really nice Monday, the rest of the week will be very warm to hot to humid, with the risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day.
Welcome to July!