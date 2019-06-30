  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    02:05 AMMadam Secretary
    03:05 AMBeautiful Homes & Great Estates
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A nice, sunny and more importantly- a dry Sunday!

The day had very low humidity and dewpoints in the pleasant 50s! Sunday night is clear and dry with some locations dropping to the 50s overnight.

Monday will bring more sunshine and again, a very dry air will hold court, until the winds turn back to the southwest which will once again usher in the heat and humidity of July.

After a really nice Monday, the rest of the week will be very warm to hot to humid, with the risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day.

Welcome to July!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s