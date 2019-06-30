Owings Mills, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash in the Target parking lot on Reisterstown Road that killed one person and injured a child.
Police were called to the location in the 11000 block of Reisterstown road around 10p.m. Saturday night for a report of a pedestrian accident.
A preliminary investigation reveals a 2014 Nissan Altima was pulling away from the store when it struck a legally parked 2010 Nissan Sentra.
A 67-year-old woman, later identified as Ravinder Roa of Owings Mills, had just exited the Sentra and was holding her 11-month-old granddaughter when she was struck by the Altima.
Roa was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the accident and the 11-month-old child was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is listed in good condition at this time.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is still investigating the incident and information about the driver of the Altima has not yet been released.
