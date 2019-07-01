Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An air quality alert is in effect for Tuesday in Baltimore from the National Weather Service.
The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Tuesday for the Baltimore metro area.
A Code Orange means that air pollution concentrations within the regions may become unhealthy for sensitive groups– which include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung disease and the elderly.
The department recommends those groups to avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors during the alert.
The target areas include Anne Arundel, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore.