  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bowie police, hoax 911, Leonard Pitts, Local TV, Swatting, Talkers


BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities are investigating an apparent “swatting” incident in which a caller made a hoax report that Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Leonard G. Pitts Jr., may have committed a crime at his home.

Pitts Jr. told The Miami Herald he was awoken Sunday morning by Bowie Police who said they’d received a 911 call someone was “being murdered” in the home.

Pitts says he was told to exit the house and was ordered to his knees and handcuffed. Police searched the home and found no danger.

Bowie Police Chief John Nesky says he’s not prepared to call it “swatting” yet.

Pitts writes a column for the Miami Herald that runs nationally and often touches on controversial issues. Pitts says he doesn’t know if that’s why someone made the fake report.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s