



A 33-year-old Glen Burnie man pleaded guilty Monday to one count of first-degree murder in the 2010 shooting of a man in Odenton.

The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s office said Fred Lee Frampton, Jr. entered a guilty plea after DNA evidence tied him to the shooting of Michael Anthony Temple after a home invasion.

Police Make Arrest In Decade-Old Cold Case After DNA Match

Police were called to a home in the 500 block of Williamsburg Lane in Odenton around 8:50 p.m. on the night of February 2, 2010, for a report of a shooting and home invasion.

When they arrived, they found Temple suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting left Temple paralyzed, and he later died on June 18, 2015, from complications from the shooting. His death was ruled a homicide.

DNA testing in 2015 and 2018 from Parabon NanoLabs narrowed down the list of potential suspects and eventually identified Frampton.

In October 2018, detectives followed Frampton and obtained a DNA sample from a cigarette and coffee cup. The sample matched with Parabon’s genetic genealogy results.

Frampton was arrested November 1. When police searched his home, they found the handgun later identified as the one used in the home invasion.

He was questioned and reportedly confessed to the crime.

Frampton is scheduled to be sentenced on September 19. He faces life in prison.

Another suspect in the crime died from an overdose before police identified him.