BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are hundreds of high school students in Baltimore who have the grades to go to college but not the money, but for the second year, the Mayor’s Scholars Program is giving some of those students a chance to get an education tuition-free.

The program, a partnership between Baltimore City Community College, Baltimore City Public Schools and the mayor’s office, launched in 2018 with more than 300 students.

This year, more than 400 students are taking part.

For six weeks, they’re being paid by Baltimore Youth Works to learn how to succeed in college and get a leg up in life.

“It’s exponentially different in terms of lifetime earning capacity, and just the fact that you have a well rounded education makes a difference in your quality of life,” said Dr. Debora Johnson-Ross with BCCC.

Jalen Stuart, one of the cohort members, wants to be a programmer. Like many, it seemed out of reach until he found out about the scholarship.

“I come from a low-income family, I don’t have the money to pay for college. That’s why I took this scholarship program,” he said.

Victoria Mock was in the first class of mayor’s scholars. She now counsels the next class on how to take advantage of this rare opportunity.

“Without this Mayor’s Scholar’s Program, I know me and a lot of other students wouldn’t be able to be in college right now and earn(ing) an associates degree for free,” she said. “Like tuition-free, that’s a lot… that’s a big opportunity for a lot of students and youth in our community so it’s a really big game changer, it’s a game changer.”

Mayor Young said he will attend their graduation and reminds the students that once they graduate from BCCC, they can complete their bachelor’s degree at Coppin State University for free as well.