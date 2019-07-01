



There’s a new chief in town.

Baltimore County made history Monday, making 32-year Howard County Fire veteran Joanne Rund the first woman ever to be their new fire chief, an accomplishment even she said she couldn’t imagine as a child growing up in Carroll County.

“I was hoping to be a fire chief one day, but I never imagined I would be the first woman to be the fire chief. Everything that I’ve learned, all of the classes I’ve taken, and everything I’ve put together- it’s all about doing the best I can for everyone,” Rund said.

“About 40 years ago, women were virtually non-existent in Baltimore County’s Fire Department and while we’ve come a long way, we recognize we still have much further to go,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.

Her colleagues praised her all throughout the big day.

“I think it’s wonderful because of who she is, what she brings and obviously as a woman, I’m particularly pleased to see her in this role, to see Chief Hyatt as Chief of Police as well,” said State Delegate Dr. Terri Hill.

Rund said she remembers well the day she got the call from County Executive Olszewski.

“As soon as I heard his voice, I got this lump in my throat and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness,'” She said. “He said, ‘Hi, how are you,’ and he didn’t even give me a second to sit down and he said, ‘Will you be my fire chief?’ and I didn’t even get to sit down. It was awesome,”

Rund said she knows the opportunity in front of her but also understands she has a job to do.

“My first order of business is getting to know the people, getting out there, talking to the firefighters, understanding their concerns and needs. We work to save all the others and in addition to that, we’re very hard on each other. We expect excellence and nothing less,” Rund said.

Rund takes over for Jennifer Aubert-Utz, who will stay with the department as assistant chief.

All of Baltimore County’s public safety agencies are now led by women.