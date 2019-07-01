  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, bodies recovered, Local TV, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Missing, Talkers, water deaths


PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources police said they have recovered two bodies near Riviera Beach.

At this time, they are still awaiting positive identification of the bodies.

Over the weekend, there was a report of two missing crabbers in Stoney Creek. At this time we cannot confirm if the bodies are these men.

It was a deadly weekend on Maryland waterways.

A U.S. Secret Service agent was killed in a kayaking accident on the Severn River. A boat technician also went missing in Curtis Creek. Several other water rescues were also made over the weekend.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 

