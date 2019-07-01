Menu
Groups Protest 10 Percent Water Rate Hike In Baltimore City
Water bills are going up in Baltimore City as the first of three 10 percent rate hikes goes into effect.
'Game Changer': Second Mayor's Scholars Cohort Launches, Giving Hundreds Tuition-Free Education
For the second year, the Mayor's Scholars Program is giving some of those students a chance to get an education tuition-free.
Indians Send RHP Wojciechowski To Orioles For Cash
The Indians have traded right-hander Asher Wojciechowski to the Baltimore Orioles for cash.
Orioles' Rookie Pitcher John Means Selected To 2019 MLB All-Star Game
A surprising season for Orioles rookie left-hander John Means reached another level Sunday when he was named Baltimore's lone representative on the AL All-Star team.
Bieber, Indians Turn Tables on Orioles With 2-0 Shutout
Coming off successive lopsided defeats to the lowly Baltimore Orioles, the Cleveland Indians turned to Shane Bieber to pull the team out of its inexplicable collapse.
Orioles Slug Their Way Past Indians 13-0
Andrew Cashner threw seven innings of three-hit ball, Renato Núñez had two of Baltimore's four home runs and the Orioles clinched their first series win since April with a 13-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.
Meg McNamara Monday Morning Weather
There will be plenty of sunshine today with temperatures in the high 80's.
11 hours ago
Bob Turk Has Your Sunday Evening Forecast
Bob Turk Has Your Sunday Evening Forecast
23 hours ago
Weather Blog: Sunny Sunday
The day had very low humidity and dewpoints in the pleasant 50s! Sunday night is clear and dry with some locations dropping to the 50s overnight.
Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Canceled For Baltimore City, Baltimore And Anne Arundel Counties
A severe thunderstorm warning has returned for portions of Maryland.
Check Out The 3 Top Spots In Baltimore's Medfield Neighborhood
Looking to uncover all that Medfield has to offer? Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brewery and taproom to a carry-out shop.
Explore The 3 Top Spots In Baltimore's Bolton Hill Neighborhood
Spending time in Bolton Hill? Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger spot to a hardware store.
3 Food And Drink Events To Check Out In Baltimore This Weekend
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Baltimore this weekend. From a networking party with Jamaican cuisine to a garden wine fest, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.
The 5 Best Spots To Score Frozen Treats In Baltimore
Looking to sample the best-frozen treats around town?
Your Guide To The 4 Most Popular Spots In Baltimore's Hampden Neighborhood
Visiting Hampden, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer?
The 3 Best Cocktail Bars In Baltimore
Wondering where to find the best cocktail bars near you?
New Flaw Discovered On Boeing 737 Max, Sources Say
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has discovered a new flaw in Boeing's 737 Max that could further delay its return to the skies. All 737 Max models were grounded after two crashes overseas that killed 346 people.
Delta Allows Customers To Change, Cancel Trips To Dominican Republic
If you had plans to go to the Dominican Republic, but are having second thoughts following reports of nearly a dozen American deaths in the Caribbean country, you can cancel or change your trip if you booked through Delta.
Enter To Win A 4-Pack Of Cirque Du Soleil's Corteo Tickets At Royal Farms Arena
One person can win four tickets to see the Cirque du Soleil's Corteo show.
The Price Is Right Casting Call
The Price is Right is holding a casting call in Maryland on June 6.
