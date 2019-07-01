GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives from Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Gaithersburg woman.
Roberta Ann Grimes is described as a white female, 81 years old, standing 5’07” tall and weighing approximately 165 lbs. Grimes was last seen wearing a blue/green plaid shirt and blue jeans.
Courtesy: Montgomery County Police
Grimes was last seen around 3:30 pm on June 30, 2019, at her residence located in the 23800 blocks of Woodfield Road in Gaithersburg.
She was last seen driving a dark blue 2019 Kia Optima bearing Maryland tags of TYB720.
Grimes may be traveling to the area of Trenton, New Jersey. Police have issued a Silver Alert for her.
Police and family are concerned for Grimes well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Roberta Ann Grimes is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours). Callers may remain anonymous.