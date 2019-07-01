Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Glen Burnie Sunday as Stuart A.R. Johnson, Jr.
Johnson, 41, of Baltimore, was an employee with a roadside assistance company and was changing the tire on a commercial passenger bus on the shoulder of the highway when he was hit by a passing vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man Changing Tire On Megabus Killed In Possible Hit And Run On BW Parkway In Glen Burnie
Police said a witness followed the hit-and-run driver, Brittany L. Walton, 23, of Hanover, while providing information on the car.
Walton’s car reportedly became disabled on Route 295 near Interstate 195 and she fled on foot. Police arrested her in the woods nearby.
Walton was wanted on warrants for fourth-degree burglary and animal cruelty from Baltimore.
Charges in the hit-and-run are pending.